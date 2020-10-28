BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User folklorde for getting the highest score of 90% when predicting the BET Hip Hop Music Awards 2020 winners on Tuesday. He is actually tied with converseprince16 but has the highest score by using his 500 point bets to achieve 12,960 total.

Over 200 people worldwide predicted these champs in 10 music categories for the ceremony. Our top scorer got nine of the 10 correct, including victories by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our six Editors predicting, five of us are tied in first place at 50%: Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and myself. Joyce Eng is at 10%. See Editors’ scores.

