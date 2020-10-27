2020 BET Hip Hop Awards predictions: Our official odds in 10 categories led by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch

The BET Hip Hop Awards, honoring the music genre’s best achievements of the year, will be held tonight at 9:00pm, but who will the big winners be? Hundreds of Gold Derby users have placed their bets in 10 categories here in our predictions center. Those predictions have been combined to generate our official racetrack odds. Scroll down to see all of those forecasts with nominees listed in order of their odds and our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Last year’s Best New Artist champ DaBaby came into these kudos with the most nominations of any artist (12), and we’re also betting on him to be one of the biggest winners. He’s the front-runner for Artist of the Year as well as three other categories for his chart-topping hit “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch: Best Collaboration, Best Video and Impact Track.

But while Ricch isn’t favored to win the top prize, we’re actually betting on him to win more awards (five). In addition to his three projected victories for “Rockstar,” he’s also the favorite for Album of the Year for “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” and Song of the Year for “The Box,” which is still the longest-running number-one single of 2020 with 11 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, we’re predicting Pop Smoke to receive a posthumous tribute as Best New Artist. He released his debut studio album, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” in July, but that was after he was shot to death during a home invasion in February. He was only 20-years-old, but his musical legacy has lived on throughout the year.

See who else we’re betting on below. Do you agree with our predictions?

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby — 11/2

Megan Thee Stallion — 13/2

Roddy Ricch — 15/2

Lil Baby — 9/1

Drake — 21/2

Future — 23/2

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch — 11/2

“Suga,” Megan Thee Stallion — 13/2

“Blame it on Baby,” DaBaby — 8/1

“My Turn.” Lil Baby — 9/1

“Kirk,” DaBaby — 21/2

“High Off Life,” Future — 11/1

SONG OF THE YEAR

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch — 11/2

“Rockstar,” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — 13/2

“Savage (Remix),” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce — 15/2

“Life is Good,” Future feat. Drake — 9/1

“Toosie Slide,” Drake — 21/2

“Bop,” DaBaby — 11/1

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Pop Smoke — 11/2

Jack Harlow — 13/2

Rod Wave — 8/1

NLE Choppa — 9/1

Mulatto — 21/2

Flo Milli — 23/2

BEST DUO OR GROUP

Migos — 11/2

JackBoys — 13/2

Run the Jewels — 15/2

Chris Brown and Young Thug — 9/1

City Girls — 10/1

EarthGang — 23/2

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Travis Scott — 11/2

Megan Thee Stallion — 13/2

Drake — 8/1

DaBaby — 9/1

Roddy Ricch — 21/2

Big Sean — 23/2

BEST COLLABORATION

“Rockstar,” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — 11/2

“Savage (Remix),” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce — 13/2

“Life is Good,” Future feat. Drake — 8/1

“Whats Poppin (Remix),” Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby and Lil Wayne — 9/1

“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign — 21/2

“Ballin,” Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch — 23/2

BEST FEATURED VERSE

“Savage (Remix),” Beyonce — 11/2

“Rockstar,” Roddy Ricch — 13/2

“Writing on the Wall,” Cardi B — 8/1

“Roses (Remix),” Future — 9/1

“Hot (Remix),” Travis Scott — 21/2

“Best on Earth,” Bia — 23/2

IMPACT TRACK

“Rockstar (BLM Remix),” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — 11/2

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby — 13/2

“Lockdown,” Anderson Paak and Jay Rock — 15/2

“Snow on tha Bluff,” J. Cole — 9/1

“Afeni,” Rapsody feat. PJ Morton — 21/2

“Sue Me,” Wale feat. Kelly Price — 23/2

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

“Rockstar,” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — 11/2

“Life is Good,” Future feat. Drake — 13/2

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch — 15/2

“Toosie Slide,” Drake — 9/1

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby — 21/2

“Bop,” DaBaby — 23/2

