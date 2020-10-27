2020 BET Hip Hop Awards winners: Full list of BET winners in all 17 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards were handed out on Tuesday night, October 27, during a ceremony hosted by comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean). These 15th annual kudos honor the genre’s best achievements of the past year, so who were the big winners? Scroll down for our complete list in all 17 categories, updated live throughout the night.

DaBaby went into this evening with the most nominations (12) including Artist of the Year and two bids for Album of the Year (“Blame it on Baby” and “Kirk,” both released in the past year). Roddy Ricch was close behind with 11 noms, also including Artist of the Year. In fact, DaBaby and Ricch share several of their nominations as their chart-topping collaboration “Rockstar” is nominated for five awards.

Megan Thee Stallion and Drake followed with eight bids apiece. Both were also up for Artist of the Year, while Megan additionally contended for Song of the Year (“Savage” remix with Beyonce) and Album of the Year (“Suga”), among others. Drake was up twice for Song of the Year (for his own “Toosie Slide” and as a featured artist on “Life is Good” by Future). Rounding out the Artist of the Year category were Future and Lil Baby, who had six and four total nominations apiece.

Master P was slated to take home the I Am Hip Hop Award. In previous years the honorary prize has been presented to legendary rappers like Grandmaster Flash, Ice Cube, Salt-n-Pepa, Snoop Dogg and last year’s recipient Lil Kim. See everyone who was awarded below.

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Best Hip Hop Video

DaBaby – “Bop”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Song of the Year

“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy

“Life Is Good” (Future feat. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ

“Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen

“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It

“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ

Hip Hop Album of the Year

DaBaby – “Blame It On Baby”

DaBaby – “Kirk”

Future – “High Off Life”

Lil Baby – “My Turn”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Suga”

Roddy Ricch – “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Best Collaboration

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch – “Ballin’”

Best Duo or Group

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run The Jewels

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Best Live Performer

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody

Video Director of the Year

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Producer of the Year

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike Will Made-It

Mustard

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Platform

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

Bia – “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. Bia)

Cardi B – “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future – “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott – “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

Impact Track

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock – “Lockdown”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)

J. Cole – “Snow on tha Bluff”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Rapsody feat. PJ Morton – “Afeni”

Wale feat. Kelly Price – “Sue Me”

Best International Flow

Meryl (France)

Kaaris (France)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ms Banks (U.K.)

Djonga (Brazil)

I Am Hip Hop Award

X — Master P