Can ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn find awards redemption at the Golden Globes?

When the Emmy nominations were announced in July, one of the biggest snubs was the omission of “Better Call Saul” lead Bob Odenkirk, this after nominations for the previous four seasons of the series. Also criminally snubbed was his onscreen partner Rhea Seehorn.

The two have delivered some of the most acclaimed and layered performances on television. The fifth season saw Jimmy and Kim get entangled in the workings of a drug cartel as their relationship faced new challenges and opportunities. Now, with Golden Globe nominations looming, they both have a chance at awards redemption.

There is precedent for Emmy snubs to be honored at the Globes. Last cycle, in the drama actor category, Brian Cox scored a nom for “Succession” after missing out at the Emmys. Cox won the Globe and then got an Emmy nomination in July. However, the Globe win and Emmy nom were for the same season because different award calendars meant Season 2 of “Succession” was eligible at the Globes before the Emmys. This year, the “Saul” actors were snubbed at the Emmys for their critically hailed fifth season performances — the same work in line for upcoming Globe recognition.

In drama actress, Tatiana Maslany was snubbed at the Emmys for her much-buzzed performance in the freshman season of “Orphan Black.” But when Globe nominations were unveiled in December 2013, she was not forgotten. She finally picked up an Emmy nomination in 2015 and won the Emmy in 2016. Caitriona Balfe has not been able to secure an Emmy nomination from any of her five seasons on “Outlander,” but she has reaped four Globe nominations for the role.

Seehorn faces a tougher challenge than three-time nominee Odenkirk. Not only has she never been nominated before, but the Globe supporting categories combine drama, comedy and limited series/TV movie contenders. However, there is hope for her in the crowded TV supporting actress race. In 2013, Monica Potter scored a Globe nom for “Parenthood” in the category after being overlooked at the Emmys for her aluded turn in the fourth season, for which she also won a Critics’ Choice Award. That same year, Hayden Panettiere got her second Globe bid for “Nashville” in the same race after failing to get Emmy recognition for the first season.

Odenkirk is currently in sixth place in our overall odds, while Seehorn is in 16th. With the Emmys passing over both, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an ideal opportunity to be the first major awards group shining a light on their stellar performances.

