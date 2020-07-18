‘Better Call Saul’ Emmy submissions: 40 ballot entires include Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, 8 for directing and 6 for writing

Will the fifth season be the charm for AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” a prequel to the Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad”? “Saul” has been nominated for Best Drama Series every season of its run so far, and it has accumulated a total of 32 nominations overall, but it has yet to win a single category. It has plenty of chances in 2020, though. Scroll down to see the show’s 40 submissions on the Emmy ballots from Best Drama Series all the way down to Best Sound Mixing.

“Saul” follows the career of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a lawyer who will eventually transform himself into the underworld defender Saul Goodman we knew for several seasons on “Breaking Bad.” Odenkirk was never nominated for his performance on that show, but he has been nominated four times for Best Drama Actor for “Saul” (2015-2017, 2019). And supporting actor Jonathan Banks has been nominated all those same years too, while Giancarlo Esposito picked up his first bid for the show in 2019.

While many shows are selective with their submissions, focusing on one or two standout episodes per category, “Better Call Saul” has cast a wide net, entering 8 of its 10 episodes for Best Drama Directing and 6 episodes for Best Drama Writing. Its single most represented episode across the ballots is “Bagman,” in which Jimmy is stranded in the desert with Mike (Banks) trying to survive as they are hunted by cartel hitmen. That episode is entered for consideration in eight races for its writing, directing, cinematography, music composition, picture editing, production design, sound editing and sound mixing.

“Saul” has previously been nominated in five of those categories, missing only in music composition, production design and, perhaps surprisingly, cinematography. So will “Bagman” help the show improve on the nine nominations it got last year? The show has never broken into the double digits, but maybe this time “Saul” has it in the bag.

Best Drama Series

Best Actor (Drama)

Bob Odenkirk

Best Supporting Actress (Drama)

Rhea Seehorn

Best Supporting Actor (Drama)

Jonathan Banks

Tony Dalton

Giancarlo Esposito

Patrick Fabian

Michael Mando

Best Guest Actor (Drama)

Juan Carlos Cantu, “The Guy for This”

Dean Norris, “The Guy for This”

Best Directing (Drama)

Norberto Barba, “50% Off”

Thomas Schnauz, “Bad Choice Road”

Vince Gilligan, “Bagman”

Michael Morris, “The Guy for This”

Melissa Bernstein, “JMM”

Bronwen Hughes, “Magic Men”

Gordon Smith, “Namaste”

Peter Gould, “Something Unforgivable”

Best Writing (Drama)

“Bad Choice Road”

“Bagman”

“Dedicado a Max”

“The Guy for This”

“JMM”

“Something Unforgivable”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“Bagman”

“Namaste”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“Magic Man”

Best Makeup (Contemporary, Non-Prosthetic)

“Bad Choice Road”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“Bagman”

Best Music Supervision

“The Guy for This”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama Series)

“Bad Choice Road”

“Bagman”

“Magic Man”

“Something Unforgivable”

Best Production Design (Narrative Contemporary, One Hour or More)

“JMM”/”Bagman”

“Something Unforgivable”

Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Series

“Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler”

Best Sound Editing (One Hour Series)

“Bagman”

Best Sound Mixing (One Hour Series)

“Bagman”

