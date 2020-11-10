How ‘Better Call Saul’ can rebound at Golden Globes and SAG Awards after Emmy misses

“Better Call Saul” may have earned another Best Drama Series Emmy nomination this year, but many fans were disappointed to not see Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn get individual bids. Odenkirk and Banks had reliably gotten in for each of the AMC drama’s first four seasons while Seehorn was looking good to earn her overdue first nomination from the TV academy.

As the winter award season draws closer, though, “Better Call Saul” may gain back some of its lost momentum, especially at the SAG Awards. As it stands now, “Better Call Saul” is expected to earn two SAG Award nominations for its fifth season, according to Gold Derby odds. The show’s cast is predicted to receive their second nomination in Best Drama Ensemble while Odenkirk is looking good for another Best Male Drama Actor bid. Both stand strong in fourth place in their respective categories. And prognosticators believe that Seehorn may have an outside shot of breaking through in Best Female Drama Actor, currently in 13th place.

The Golden Globes will be more of an uphill battle for “Saul” considering how frequently the HFPA abandon shows after their first few seasons. However, Odenkirk has reliably shown up in Best Drama Actor for the show’s first three seasons and while he couldn’t quite make it to a fourth bid, it is very possible that Globes voters will fall back on someone they’ve loved in the past if they don’t care for some of the newer contenders. Odenkirk is currently in seventh place in Gold Derby odds to earn another Golden Globe nomination while the show itself is in ninth for Best Drama Series.

Critics have argued that “Better Call Saul” just had its best season yet and voters may value its consistently strong quality, even if Emmy voters were distracted by shiny newer shows. What may help “Better Call Saul” at the SAG Awards, the Golden Globes and other industry award shows is the lack of other eligible popular drama series like “Succession,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Stranger Things.”

