‘Better Call Saul’ renewed for 6th and final season — and 2 of your ‘Breaking Bad’ faves are back!

“Better Call Saul” has been renewed for a sixth and final season, showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould announced at Thursday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“From the beginning … I think all our hopes and dream was be able to tell the whole story, to tell the whole story of this story of this guy, Jimmy McGill and Mike Ehrmantraut and Kim Wexler, and tell this story and make it a complete story from beginning to end. And I’m happy to be able to say that we’re going to be able to do that because thank God for AMC and Sony because they picked us up for Season 6,” Gould said.

The final season will consist of 13 episodes, a bump from the show’s usual count of 10 per season, and will air in 2021. Season 5 premieres next month.

“I was so proud to be part of ‘Breaking Bad’ because I felt, like a lot of people did, that Vince [Gilligan] … managed to stick the landing on those 62 episodes and we’re going to try like hell to stick the landing on these 63 episodes,” Gould continued.

Season 4 concluded with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), after regaining his law license, deciding to practice law as the persona we first met him: Saul Goodman. Gould did not share his game plan for the final season, which would presumably lead into the start of “Breaking Bad.” But he shared that he did not have an ending in mind during most of the prequel’s run.

“It’s hard to talk about the end because we haven’t even open our writers’ room for the last season. The truth is we didn’t have much of an idea of it either,” he said. “For the first, I’d say, four seasons, it was very foggy. And then during the breaking of Season 5 … I think the fog started to lift a little bit. The headlights started to reach that much further down the road, and we started to see where we think it ends. And I have to say, none of it is what I would’ve expected when we started.”

“When this season is over, I think you’ll have a better understanding of where this is all going,” he teased.

“Better Call Saul,” which has been nominated for 32 Emmys but has yet to win one, will run for one more season than “Breaking Bad” did, though “Breaking Bad’s” fifth and final season was split into two parts.

As the end of “Better Call Saul” nears, that must mean Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) must pop up somehow, right? “I would love to work with Aaron and Bryan on this show,” Gould said, adding that the two do not appear in the fifth season.

But two familiar faces who will be in Season 5 are your favorite DEA agents, Hank and Gomez. Yup, Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada will appear in two episodes in Season 5. “Hopefully you will love those two episodes as much as we do,” Gould said.

“Better Call Saul” returns with its fifth season on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c on AMC. It moves to its regular time slot the following night at 9/8c.

