‘Better Call Saul’: Will its 5th season be the charm at the Emmys like it was for ‘Breaking Bad’?

“Better Call Saul” has been nominated for 32 Emmys over the course of its first four seasons, including Best Drama Series all four times (2015-2017, 2019). Will it finally enter the winner’s circle in 2020 for season five? The number five has proven to be lucky number for some shows at the Emmys, including for “Saul’s” predecessor, “Breaking Bad.”

When “Breaking Bad” premiered in 2008 it was an immediate hit with the Emmys, winning Best Drama Actor for Bryan Cranston on his first try (he would go on to win three more times). But the television academy made the show wait for Best Drama Series because it premiered in the same season as “Mad Men,” which dominated that category a record-tying four times in a row (2008-2011). “Breaking Bad” finally won the top prize in 2013 for its fifth and final season. But AMC split its final season in half, so it was eligible again in 2014 for its last episodes and won Best Drama Series again.

Then the prequel series “Better Call Saul” premiered and picked up right where “Breaking Bad” left off in the nominations, but it hasn’t won any category yet. That makes it even more overdue than “Breaking Bad” was at this point in its run. And that’s not the only parallel. “Saul” has also been waiting in the wings while another show dominated Best Drama Series a record-tying four times: “Game of Thrones,” which won in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Three of those victories were against “Saul.” The one year “Thrones” was absent (2017), “The Handmaid’s Tale” overtook “Saul” for top honors.

Like “Breaking Bad,” “Thrones” won its first top Emmy for its fifth season. “The Sopranos” and “24” took home their maiden Best Drama Series awards in their fifth seasons too. With “Thrones” out of the way, maybe “Saul” will be a fifth-season wonder too. While many shows lose steam, “Saul” has actually gotten progressively better reviews as it goes along, scoring an all-time-high 92 on MetaCritic for its current season which continues the journey of lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into underworld attorney Saul Goodman.

As of this writing we rank “Saul” fourth for Best Drama Series with 7/1 odds based on the combined predictions of our users. But one of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s nominations thinks “Saul” will win with “Game of Thrones” out of the way. Do you agree we’re underestimating the crime drama?

