Betty Gilpin (‘GLOW’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Betty Gilpin is entering the “GLOW” episode “A Very GLOW Christmas” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. This program streamed August 9, 2019 and was the 10th and final of the third season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, the relationship between Debbie (Gilpin) and Tex starts to unravel when she realizes he only wants to use her for business dinners. She helps to sober up Bash for his role and later pushes him to outbid Tex on the TV station. She wants Ruth to be the director for a new GLOW show.

2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Gilpin now has her third consecutive Emmy nomination for this series. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against “Saturday Night Live” co-stars Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, reigning champ Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and her co-star Marin Hinkle, plus rookie contenders D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”).

