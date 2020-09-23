We demand Betty White be honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2021 Golden Globes [Poll Results]

We demand that the legendary Betty White be given the Carol Burnett Award at the 2021 Golden Globes next February. That’s according to our latest poll results after offering a dozen TV actors, actresses and producers in a poll about who should receive this relatively new television life achievement award presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. The first recipient was Carol Burnett in 2019 who then attended last year when Ellen DeGeneres was honored.

White, who will turn 99 next January, has won five Primetime Emmy Awards for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (twice), “The Golden Girls,” “The John Larroquette Show” and “Saturday Night Live.” She also prevailed at the Daytime Emmys for “Just Men” and is an inductee into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. White contended for four years running at the Golden Globes for “Golden Girls” but never won. She was bested in 1986 by co-star Estelle Getty and “Moonlighting” star Cybill Shepherd, who also won the following year. In 1988 Tracey Ullman picked up the prize for her self-titled show while Candice Bergen prevailed in 1989 for “Murphy Brown.”

SEE Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award: History of every recipient (PHOTOS)

Here are the 12 men and women we offered in our poll with the results:

Betty White (34%)

Angela Lansbury (20%)

Dick Van Dyke (9%)

Norman Lear (8%)

Lily Tomlin (7%)

Cicely Tyson (6%)

Whoopi Goldberg (5%)

Candice Bergen (4%)

Bob Newhart (3%)

Lorne Michaels (2%)

Alan Alda (1%)

David Letterman (1%)

