Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations with 9, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift

Beyonce was the top artist when the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 24. She earned a surprising nine bids despite not releasing a new album during the eligibility period. She’s up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Black Parade,” along with Best Music Film for her Disney+ effort “Black is King.” She was also helped by her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage (Remix),” which earned her a second nomination for Record of the Year, plus noms in rap categories. Check out the complete list of nominations here.

She was followed by three artists who picked up six nominations apiece: Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift. Of those, Dua Lipa has the strongest presence in the general field, earning noms in all three categories she was eligible for: Record and Song of the Year for “Don’t Start Now” and Album of the Year for “Future Nostalgia.” Swift has two noms in the general field: Song of the Year for “Cardigan” and Album of the Year for “Folklore,” plus a few bids in the pop field and even a nom for Best Visual Media Song for her “Cats” tune “Beautiful Ghosts.” And Ricch contends for Record of the Year (“Rockstar” with DaBaby) and Song of the Year (“The Box”) in addition to noms in rap races.

Brittany Howard‘s solo effort “Jaime” didn’t earn her nominations in the top categories, but she nevertheless did well for herself with five nominations across genres including rock, R&B, alternative and American roots. John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, David Frost and the aforementioned Megan Thee Stallion round out the top contenders with four nominations apiece. What did you think of the Grammy contenders. And were you as shocked as we were by some of the artists who were left out.