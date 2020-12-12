Will Beyonce break Alison Krauss’s Grammy record? That’s just one of the milestones she could achieve this year

Country singer Alison Krauss is the most awarded woman in the history of the Grammys with 27 total wins, but Beyonce has been closing the gap. To date, Queen Bey has prevailed 24 times, which leaves her three trophies shy of that record, but she’s currently nominated nine times, so she doesn’t even need to win half of those to claim the all-time title.

Beyonce has four nominations for her single “Black Parade”: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. She’s up for three more awards for teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion on “Savage (Remix)“: Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Her last two noms are for “Brown Skin Girl” (Best Music Video) and her Disney+ special “Black is King” (Best Music Film).

Since “Black Parade” is up for ROTY and SOTY, it probably has a strong chance to win one or both of its R&B categories. Likewise, the ROTY bid for “Savage” makes her a force to be reckoned with in the rap field. That could be four victories right there before you even get to Best Music Video, which she previously won for “Formation,” and Best Music Film, which she claimed in 2020 for “Homecoming.”

But maybe it’s thinking too small just to consider Beyonce breaking Krauss’s record. The most awarded artist of any gender in Grammy history is classical music conductor Georg Solti with 31. He died in 1997 and has held that record ever since, claiming his last award posthumously in 1998. Beyonce has enough nominations to overtake him too, though that would be a much taller order. She’d need to win seven just to tie, and no woman has ever won that many trophies in a single year.

That said, Beyonce already holds the record as the most awarded woman in one year; she prevailed six times in 2010 (the only other female artist who prevailed that many times in one night was Adele in 2012). There’s no reason Beyonce couldn’t break that record too. If she wins eight, not only would she break Solti’s all-time Grammy record, she’d tie Michael Jackson (1984) and Santana (2000) for the most victories at a single ceremony.

Alas, that’s the best Beyonce can do. Since she’s nominated against herself for Record of the Year, she can’t win more than eight times barring an unprecedented tie in that category. Maybe next year.

