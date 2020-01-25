Beyonce, John Williams and Vince Gill are among biggest Grammy winners of all time, and they could win more in 2020

History could be made by three artists in particular when the Grammys are handed out on Sunday night, January 26. Beyonce, John Williams and Vince Gill are already among the most awarded artists of all time, and all three of them are nominated again this year. Will they all add to their massive lifetime hauls? Check out the list of the Grammys’ biggest winners above.

Composer Williams ranks seventh on the all-time list with 24 victories. The man behind some of the most iconic movie scores of all time (“Star Wars,” “E.T.,” “Schindler’s List” and many more) has been nominated 71 times overall, and this year he’s up for Best Instrumental Composition (“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”) and Best Arrangement (“Hedwig’s Theme”). If he wins both he’ll tie French composer Pierre Boulez with 26 wins.

Williams is also nominated for his 52nd Oscar this year for composing “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” but he has a comparatively scant five Oscar wins, and he hasn’t prevailed at those kudos since “Schindler’s List” 26 years ago.

Beyonce is the eighth biggest winner of all time with 23 victories out of now 70 nominations, and though the Oscars snubbed her for her contributions to “The Lion King,” the Grammys welcomed her with open arms. Her original song from the film, “Spirit,” is up for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Visual Media Song. Her companion album, “The Lion King: The Gift,” is nominated for Best Pop Album. And her Netflix documentary “Homecoming” is in contention for Best Music Film.

If Beyonce manages to win all four she will jump to third place on the all-time list with 27 overall victories. What’s more, she’ll tie Alison Krauss as the most awarded woman in Grammy history.

Country legend Gill has won 21 times out of 46 nominations. That ties him with Kanye West as the 12th biggest winner at the Grammys. He has just one nomination this year: Best American Roots Song for “I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More.” He won that award in 2017 for “Kid Sister.” If he wins again, he’ll break his tie with West and tie another hip-hop star in ninth place with 22: Jay-Z. Also with 22 career wins are jazz artist Chick Corea and Irish rock band U2.

