Who has the most Grammys of all time? Beyonce, John Williams and Chick Corea rise on the list with their 2020 wins

Billie Eilish was the biggest story on Grammy night, winning five awards including an (almost) unheard of clean sweep of the general field. But she’s not the only one who rewrote the record books on January 26. So did Beyonce, John Williams and Chick Corea, who inched higher on the list of the all-time biggest winners in Grammy history. Check out all the biggest winners by clicking above.

Composer Williams, the man behind the classic scores from “Star Wars,” “E.T.,” “Jaws,” “Schindler’s List” and more, won his 25th Grammy during the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon: Best Instrumental Composition for “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite.” That moves him into a three-way tie with Stevie Wonder and classical pianist Vladimir Horowitz as the fifth biggest winner of all time.

Beyonce won one of her four nominations this year: Best Music Film for her Netflix documentary “Homecoming.” That brings her lifetime total to 24, which places her eighth. She’s now only three Grammys away from tying Alison Krauss, the most awarded women in history with 27 awards.

And jazz pianist Corea was awarded for the 23rd time. He took home Best Latin Jazz Album for “Antidote,” which breaks his tie with U2 and Jay-Z. He now stands alone as the ninth biggest Grammy winner in history.

Another artist had a chance to add to his momentous haul this year, but couldn’t quite eke out a win. Country legend Vince Gill is tied with Kanye West in 12th place with 21 Grammys. This year he was nominated for Best American Roots Song for “I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” but the recording academy opted for “Call My Name” by the supergroup I’m With Her instead.

So Gill will have to “settle” for 21 for now, while Beyonce, Williams and Corea may have to install new fireplaces just to get more precious mantel space.