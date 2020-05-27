Beyonce just matched this Mariah Carey record on the Billboard charts thanks to ‘Savage’ collab with Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion was thwarted two weeks ago when her “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce pushed her up to number-two on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj‘s “Say So” remix edged them out. But the duo made their way to the top anyway this week on the chart dated May 30. It’s Megan’s first chart-topper, but Beyonce’s seventh as a solo artist and her 11th when you count her hits with Destiny’s Child. What’s more, it helps Beyonce match a record that Mariah Carey just set earlier this year. Listen to “Savage” above.

Beyonce, like Carey, has now reached number-one in four different decades. She did it once in the 1990s: “Bills, Bills, Bills” with Destiny’s Child. Then she rose to the top eight times in the 2000s with “Say My Name,” “Independent Women Part I,” “Bootylicious,” “Crazy in Love,” “Baby Boy,” “Check on It,” “Irreplaceable” and “Single Ladies.” Only one of her number-ones came in the 2010s: “Perfect,” her duet with Ed Sheeran. And now she has her first 2020s topper with “Savage.” Interestingly, her last two leaders have been remixes of other artists’ songs. She hasn’t reached number-one by herself since “Single Ladies” almost 12 years ago in 2008.

Carey holds the record for the most number-one singles for any solo artist in history with 19 chart-toppers. Fourteen of those came in the 1990s, but she notched four more in the 2000s. Then her holiday single “All I Want for Christmas is You,” which was originally released in 1994, finally reached the top a quarter-century later, spending three weeks at number-one at the very end of the 2010s and the very beginning of the 2020s. Can either of them further extend their now-shared record? We’ll have to wait until 2030 to find out.

