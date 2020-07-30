The first ‘Big Brother 22’ twist? The all-star cast will be unveiled live on the premiere

Expect the unexpected indeed. The all-star cast of “Big Brother 22” will be revealed during the live move-in on the season premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the show announced Thursday on Twitter.

Typically, the cast is unveiled before move-in, which also usually isn’t live, but nothing is normal in 2020. And this is more exciting, no? As previously announced, the premiere will be a two-hour live move-in event starting at 9/8c.

CBS had previously teased the cast as “winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game.”

Potential cast members have been quarantining since last week as the series prepares for its second all-stars installment in a COVID-19 world. Houseguests will also be tested before entering the house. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season. There will be no contact between the cast and crew members, and all delivery supplies will be disinfected. The live shows will not have a studio audience. Staff and crew members will also be regularly tested, and a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor protocols.

After the live premiere, “Big Brother” will follow its usual TV schedule, airing on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, all at 8/7c. Julie Chen Moonves will once again host the live evictions on Thursdays.

This all-stars season comes 14 years after the first, won by Mike “Boogie” Malin, who previously finished eighth in Season 2.

“Big Brother 22” premieres live on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c on CBS.

