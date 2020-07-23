‘Big Brother 22: All-Stars’ sets premiere date — and it’s very, very soon

“Big Brother” — you know, the show that was quarantining before quarantine was cool — will return with an all-stars season on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c with a two-hour premiere.

The Season 22 opener will be a live move-in event. After the premiere, the show will resume its usual schedule, airing on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, all at 8/7c. Julie Chen Moonves will once again host the live evictions on Thursdays.

This will be the second all-stars installment in the show’s history, following Season 7 in 2006, which was won by Mike “Boogie” Malin, who previously finished eighth in Season 2. The cast — described by CBS as “winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game” — will be announced closer to the premiere.

“Big Brother,” which was delayed from its usual late June premiere because of COVID-19, will follow safety protocols for the duration of the typically three-month production. Houseguests will quarantine and be tested before entering the house. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season. There will be no contact between the cast and crew members, and all delivery supplies will be disinfected. The live shows will not have a studio audience.

The staff and crew members will also be tested on a regular basis, screened daily for symptoms, and will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. A COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all protocols.

No other details have been released about the season, like the theme, though you can say that all-stars is enough of a theme without some crazy twist.

In May, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl was optimistic that “Big Brother” and “Love Island,” which was originally scheduled to premiere May 21, will make it to air before summer is over. The latter is expected to forgo the “island” part and film in quarantine in Las Vegas next month.

