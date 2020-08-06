‘Big Brother 22: All-Stars’ cast revealed: Here are the 16 houseguests back with something to prove

The “Big Brother 22” all-star cast features two winners, four runners-up and some “BB” legends who have never won the game — and they’re all back because they have something to prove.

The 16-member cast was unveiled live on Wednesday’s two-hour move-in premiere. It includes winners Ian Terry (Season 14) and Nicole Franzel (Season 18), the latter of whom is back for her third stint after also competing on the 16th installment. She has nothing on Janelle Pierzina, who’s back for an unprecedented fourth go-around after finishing third on Season 6 and Season 7 — the show’s first all-stars season — and 12th on Season 14.

She is not the only two-time all-star: Kaysar Ridha is also here for redemption following early exits on Seasons 6 and 7. He was the first houseguest to be voted back into the game by fans in the sixth season, but he went on to infamously give up the HOH in the pressure cooker comp, leading to his second eviction.

Dani Briones (Seasons 8 and 13) and Da’Vonne Rogers (Seasons 17 and 18) are the other three-time players.

Returning for a second consecutive season are Nicole Anthony, who finished third and won America’s Favorite Houseguest, and David Alexander, who was the first to be banished last season and failed to win the Camp Comeback comp.

Season 20 runner-up and America’s Favorite Houseguest Tyler Crispen, who was widely predicted to win, is also returning, alongside castmate Bayleigh Dayton. #neverforget that insane and bloody house meeting.

The other all-stars are Christmas Abbott (Season 19), Cody Calafiore (Season 16), Enzo Palumbo (Season 12), Keesha Smith (Season 10), Kevin “KC” Campbell (Season 11) and Memphis Garrett (Season 10).

