‘Big Brother 22’: From broken foot to broken trust – is Christmas Abbott capable of winning it all?

It’s been a tough journey for Christmas Abbott in her two seasons on “Big Brother.” In the first week of season 19, Christmas broke her foot and, as a competitive player, played a full season frustrated by minimal participation in challenges due to the cast on her leg. Now, among All-Stars on “Big Brother 22,” she is a mother and contends with the internal struggle of missing her family while trying to balance the delicate relationships within the game.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ slop: What are the ingredients and rules?

Her core relationship, the dominant “Committee” alliance, remained strong for most of the game until of course she and Tyler Crispen broke that trust by attempting to evict Nicole Franzel in the historic triple eviction. That was a big move to make and a bigger one to fail at, and now the target is on her back as one of Nicole’s two nominees for eviction in the final five. Because of the unbreakable bond that Nicole has made with Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo, it’s unthinkable that either Christmas or her block buddy Memphis Garrett will be the one evicted even if the Power of Veto is won by one of them. And without Memphis (should he leave), Christmas will face a steep uphill battle in order to find a way to the finals.

It isn’t that the broken trust was a bad move on Christmas’s part, but instead that it was really bad timing. Memphis was the Head of Household at that moment and was clear that his target for eviction was David Alexander. Because of the quick turnaround of a triple eviction, she and Tyler had very little time to confirm the plan with Enzo and should have played it safe by just going with the house. They knew their swing and miss could be devastating for their game and now we know it was.

As it stands, Christmas is not Nicole’s target — she wants Memphis out instead. Nicole’s thinking is that if Christmas wins HOH next that she’ll gun for Cody or Enzo to go home as she confessed to Nicole that they’re the biggest threats to win jury votes. But safety will only come for Christmas if she wins HOH or the all important final four POV — otherwise Cody and Enzo will be looking to evict her and go to the final three with Nicole.

Christmas also has to worry about the jury — will any of them vote for her? She had a aggressive run-ins with Da’Vonne Rogers and Dani Briones, two of the most vocal and influential jurors. Without a doubt, Christmas is the biggest underdog to win the game, but we shouldn’t count the fierce competitor out completely.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.