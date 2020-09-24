‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Da’Vonne’s ready for the inevitable as the Committee plots to turn on each other (maybe)

If you logged in to the “Big Brother 22” live feeds on Wednesday, you definitely did not get your money’s worth. The feeds were down for almost 22 hours, returning shortly after 10 p.m. PT, so we missed an entire day of action in the house. No explanation was given for the blackout, and no one knows what happened during that time, but one thing did not change: Da’Vonne Rogers is still going on Thursday.

Day knows it for sure now and she gave an emotional farewell to the feedsters early Thursday morning, fighting back tears. She thanked fans for their support, and hopes people are proud of her and know that she tried her best. She reiterated that she wasn’t there for the money, but to use the platform for a greater purpose, and she feels “so bad because I know we needed this win.” She feels like she let Bayleigh Dayton down, but hopes David Alexander can pull out a win, suggesting she may have found out the truth about last week’s vote.

“You guys tell me all the time I run up your blood pressure, and I hope I didn’t do that this season,” she told fans. Well, Day, after this week…

“I really tried and I hope you can see that,” she said in closing. “Love you guys and I will be in touch soon.”

Meanwhile, everyone else is plotting future moves, with the Committee set to start targeting each other finally (we’ll believe it when we see it). Basically, Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel are still in trouble with the boys. Tyler Crispen told Enzo Palumbo to target Dani, which Enzo acknowledged was a good idea since people are annoyed with Dani and he doesn’t trust her. Tyler and Enzo also agreed to leave David alone and string him along, so Day’s wish for him to win might actually come true.

Dani and Nicole discussed their standings within the alliance. Dani thinks Christmas Abbott would target Dani and Cody first because Christmas wants Cody out. She also thinks Kevin Campbell will come for the boys before he does her and Nicole, but Nicole thinks she’s been on Kevin’s hit list since the wall yeller last month said that Cody and Nicole are fooling everyone. Kevin, if he listens to Day’s suggestion, would nominate Tyler and Cody with Enzo as the renom.

The general dynamics appear to not have changed greatly, but it’s hard to say for sure since we lost 22 hours. At one point, Christmas asked Cody how Tyler was doing “after that stunt last night.” Cody said Tyler’s doing “good” before the feeds cut. So something went down. There’s been speculation that there was another wall yeller that outed Nicole’s vote, but who knows. And we may never find out exactly what went down since not all of it will ever make the broadcast episodes.

