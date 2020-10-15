‘Big Brother 22’: Did the ‘Meow Meow’ Enzo Palumbo play the purr-fect game?

Like his fellow final fivers in “Big Brother 22,” Enzo Palumbo entered the house with the reputation of a top three finisher in one of the game’s strongest-ever alliances. In his original run (season 12), Enzo dubbed himself the “Meow Meow,” a phrase to explain his strategy of playing beneath the fray of everyone else and making secretive, yet powerful moves without anyone noticing. He’s employed that strategy once again among this cast of all stars, perhaps more impressively, and has set himself up in a tight trio with Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel that could easily bring him back for a second finale night appearance.

Enzo’s path to finale night is fairly clear cut now that either Memphis Garrett or Christmas Abbott will be shown the door this week. Nicole’s current Head of Household status leaves just him and Cody to play for HOH next, but even if Memphis or Christmas wins that comp instead Enzo is nicely situated with both of them and should be protected over Cody or Nicole. In that regard, Enzo has done a great job at making no enemies and maintaining a level of trust with everyone in the game.

That begin said, he’ll have a tough time convincing the jury that he put his own neck on the line often enough to deserve to win. Enzo has only won one major competition, back in week 4 when he won HOH. That week he played it safe and let the house complete their myopic stance against Janelle Pierzina by sending her closest friend Kaysar Ridha out the door right after her. It was a very safe play for Enzo to make at the time, but one that isn’t going to win him much respect with the jury. Instead he’ll have to convince them that his cat-like maneuvering through the house and being the last non-Committee member to survive is more impressive than the game of whoever he sits next to.

The topic of who Enzo sits next to in the finals will be the biggest determining factor in his overall strength for a win. That and whether or not he earns himself another major win like the top four HOH or one of the upcoming Power of Veto comps. His nearly purr-fect game could really use some comp-win padding, wouldn’t you say?

