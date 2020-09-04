‘Big Brother 22’s’ Kaysar: Fans ‘deserved’ to hear my fiery speech

For the fourth time in three seasons of “Big Brother,” Kaysar Ridha went out pre-jury, but not before burning it all down in his final speech on Thursday. “When it comes to gameplay and strategy, I think you all suck,” he told the all-stars house, before exposing the alliances that he and Janelle Pierzina had figured out in Week 1, calling out Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel in particular.

It, however, did not have the same effect as Will Kirby’s iconic “I hate you all” speech on the first all-stars installment, and King Kaysar — FBI hat and all — was evicted 10-0, just one week after Janelle was sent packing.

Check out our exit interview with Kaysar below to see why he decided to go scorched earth during his inevitable exit, why he thinks no one listened to his warnings about the majority alliance weeks ago, and if he’ll fulfill Janelle’s wish of moving to Minnesota.

Gold Derby: First of all, was that the same FBI hat?

Kaysar: I was scrambling before I came into the show to find the exact hat. It’s somewhere sitting in my garage and I couldn’t find it unfortunately, so I had to get a prop replacement. But I still have that hat somewhere. It was going to be the traveling gnome — I could actually take it into every “Big Brother” house. [Laughs]

Gold Derby: When did you decide to blow up the house in your speech because I know you were kind of vacillating between doing that or not during the week?

Kaysar: It came two days prior. I was trying to figure out whether I wanted to do it. There were a handful of folks who wanted me to say something and to make a move on my way out. It was kind of something I was considering, but I didn’t know why they wanted me so badly to do something — that it was important to them for me to do it — like why couldn’t you give me your vote and keep me in the house? The other part was I always want to be mindful of being a good sport about anything I do. I’m a competitor by nature, so I was like, “Does this look like I’m just being a bad sport on the way out and not taking this like a champ?” But I figured I’m still in the game. And if there’s something I can contribute, I’ll leave them with a lovely parting gift, so that’s what I did.

Gold Derby: Like you said, Ian [Terry], Bayleigh [Dayton], Da’Vonne [Rogers] and Kevin [Campbell] were encouraging you to do it, but at the same time, they weren’t willing to give you votes. But also — I think you mentioned this on the feeds too — you didn’t know how you doing it would help their games either because they already knew this information, so it could hurt them. Did you consider that too or were you like, “I’m still a competitor, I don’t care”?

Kaysar: Yeah, everything was considered. It’s hard for me, again, to understand what the value was. And I don’t do things just for the sake of doing them. I thought that, if anything, people would feel uncomfortable and it would stir things up a bit. And I think that’s why the final determination was to go forward with it. I think there were a lot of things happening in the house where people were just taking a passive approach and they were set in their ways. I obviously didn’t see all the alliances, but I’m not naive to think the only things that I saw were the only things that were happening. That’s why it felt like, “There needs to be a catalyst.” And honestly, I felt like the fans kind of deserved it. I got the sense that not a whole lot was happening because everybody was just waiting to see who was going to pull a move. So I was like, “You know what? As a fan and as somebody who respects the show, I had to do this.” And I thought it was kind of funny. I know certain people took offense to it, but it was nothing personal. I think it was in good fun. I like to make myself laugh and I guess that was my way of doing it.

Gold Derby: In that same vein, how bored were you this week? Janelle’s gone, so you didn’t have your buddy. No one was willing to flip the vote for you after you lost the Veto. You were a dead man walking.

Kaysar: I knew it. I could sense it. That’s why I wasn’t doing a whole lot of campaigning. You just have to accept what’s happening. I find I have a pretty good sense of these things. So, yes, I was incredibly bored, but I’ve been bored all season. [Laughs] Because nobody took me in into their alliance. I was on the run since Week 1. No matter many times I’d say, “It doesn’t have to be this way. Can we work together? Throw me a bone here?” It was just nothing. It was like angst from every single person, whether it was Tyler [Crispen] or Cody, Bayleigh. “Oh, I would love to. Let’s just see how things go.” That sort of thing. That really meant, “Hey, I already have something. I’m committed, but I’m open.” It was like I dunno! It was always a strange conversation. It left me kind of out floating at sea.

Gold Derby: Even after Janelle was evicted, were you surprised the other side — that alliance — didn’t want to keep you as a number or even a shield to go forward in the game?

Kaysar: Yeah, I was a little bit. Even more so now. Just thinking about that alliance that was revealed to me, it’s like, I’m not a part of anything. I kept saying to Enzo [Palumbo] or otherwise to other people, “Listen, I’m a free agent. I lost the only person I was loyal to and I’ve got nobody in this house, so why are you guys so persistent to get me out?” I’m willing to just kind of blend in with the trees — that’s what I was trying to convince them of, and it just didn’t work. I felt like, again, that was their way of not having to make a move. “Oh, well, let’s just finish the job and continue on the same course because we don’t have to use our brain cells to think about any other move this week.”

Gold Derby: You also warned Bayleigh, Da’Vonne and Ian weeks ago that the other side would just pick them off one by one after they were done with you and Janelle. Why do you think they weren’t receptive to that?

Kaysar: Human nature. We find this in business, we find this in consumer behavior — not to nerd out. But this is just common. People don’t like change, and nobody wants to make the first big move because what ends up happening is you always find yourself talking yourself out of it even though the writing’s on the wall. I kept trying to tell them, “There’s nobody left. You are next.” I’ve been saying that since Week 1. I pointed out who was going to fall, one after the other, and it made no difference to them. And here we are.

Gold Derby: You and Janelle were always big targets, but how much of a difference it would’ve made had Nicole Anthony not destroyed your games in Week 2?

Kaysar: I think it would’ve certainly had helped us stay a little safer. I got the sense that we were not going to be able to stay out of the limelight because we are an iconic pair. I think, for better or for worse, I saw people’s ears perk up when they saw us together. Part of it was flattering and then the other part was a “Holy crap!” moment. I told myself, “There’s no way we’re going to be able to hide anywhere in this house. There’s no cover.” That was part of the catalyst to play the Safety Suite [in Week 1]. The other was it was a dead giveaway from Cody’s body language that he was going to come after me and that he wasn’t fooling anybody. I think that was clear.

My thing is, I come at it from a very calculated perspective. What people don’t see is there is sort of a butterfly effect that takes place. With every person that gets knocked out, it diminishes our chances from a mathematical perspective of being able to change the course of this game. And also, Nicole, I believe she’s a sweetheart, honestly. And I think she got wrapped up in all the wrong things. I don’t know what people were saying to her in the house. I imagine that was part of it, but it caused her to go over there and try to blow up our game. She got it wrong, but you know what? I got a lot of things wrong too.

Gold Derby: The past couple of seasons, there’s the new school way of playing of voting with the house and not really making waves. How aware were you of that going in to the house or did you think that this is all-stars, people will come to play and be ruthless and cutthroat?

Kaysar: All of the above. I had no clue because these are things that don’t really translate when you’re watching the show, so that was something that Bayleigh had explained to me when I got into the house. It was something that was explained to me after Janelle got evicted. There were two votes to keep her, and everybody was debating about who those two votes were. It was Kevin and Da’Vonne in a room, and it was a fierce discussion. My response was, “Who cares? I’m here. Are you worried I’m gonna take offense to this?” And they said, “No, we have to find out because this is a big deal because this is how people get singled out.” That’s when Bayleigh explained to me there’s this new era of house rules that you do not defy the trend of which way the vote goes because otherwise this is why people get voted out the next week or put on the block, I should say. So it was all new to me. I didn’t know what the heck they were talking about or why this was even important, but that explains the passivity. Nobody wants to come out and go against the grain.

So the answer to your second question is I do have an expectation that people will come out and play differently because it’s all-stars. Because I think there is an expectation that people are like, “We know each other’s game. People don’t change.” Also for the fun of it. The way I look at it is this: When you watch basketball, I know many of us have seen the way the NBA unfolds during the regular season, there’s a certain cadence and tone and way about the game — they kind of unfold a certain way. But when these people come together during All-Stars [Weekend], there’s some showmanship. The pace of the games is actually different, they have a little more fun with it — you’re kind of showy and you’re showing off. So there was an expectation that people were gonna come out in that same regard, like, “Oh my God, this person returned! I’d like to see them flex a little bit. They’re going to have some fun with it.”

Gold Derby: You wanted to win the dunk contest, that’s all.

Kaysar: The dunk contest is another example! You want to see a little of that. You’re kind of playing to the fans, you’re having a good time while doing it. That’s why, even on the way out, with my exit speech, it was in good fun. It’s not like I was upset about it. Me calling everybody out and telling them they suck, part of it was in jest. I wanted to kind of be annoying about it and I thought it was kind of funny. I took a look around the room and got a temperature and saw that some people had their arms folded, crossed and were kind of offended. I mean, come on. It’s just me saying, “C’mon, let’s play a little and let’s have some fun.” I think if this were me at 24 years old and first time playing, I’d probably be like, “Oh, I can’t believe this person said that. That’s not right.” But we’re all older now, like why do we care so much?

Gold Derby: Lastly, when I talked to Janelle last week, she wanted you to move to Minnesota and get a bunny, so are you going to do that?

Kaysar: [Laughs] That was one of the more serious conversations that we had in the house. She talked about the bunny more than her kids. She has a fierce love for that bunny. It was cute. This just brings me to another thought — people’s misunderstanding of who Janelle is. It was something I was so fortunate to be able to see and bring out of her when we first met. She was trying to play this caricature during Season 6. I called her out — “That’s not who you are. I can see that.” We got to see the softer side of Janelle, and that’s still the case. What’s so fascinating about her is you see sort of that sassiness, but at the same time, I think when her and I have discussions, you see the softer side, and it’s so endearing. And that’s what I love about Janelle.

And yeah, we had a conversation about that bunny and how much she loves that bunny. She did tell me about how amazing Minnesota is. I did tell her that people I’ve met from Minnesota have always been so kind. There’s something sort of particular about them that I find consistent, which is they’re always nice. It’s almost part of what you believe America stands for, which is like, you look out for your neighbors and there’s something really kind about you, you want to meet your neighbors and bake them a pie — all those things. That’s how she described it too, and I was like, “You know what? That’s great.” I don’t know if I’m cut out for that cold weather per se. It was a fun conversation nonetheless.

