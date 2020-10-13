‘Big Brother 22’: What will it take for Nicole Franzel to become show’s first two-time winner?

We’re only two weeks away from the finale of “Big Brother 22” when Julie Chen Moonves will announce the second All-Star winner in “BB” history. For Nicole Franzel this could mean becoming the first player to win twice. The 28-year-old first played on season 16 alongside current houseguest Cody Calafiore and placed 6th, then returned for season 18 and outlasted 15 others to be named champion. How has Nicole fared in her third attempt, and what will it take for her to become the show’s first two-time winner?

This season Nicole entered the house as one of two former winners and has somehow flown low enough under the radar to make the final five. We now know that she’s earned her first Head of Household key this season, guaranteeing herself a spot in the final four with a fool-proof plan to make sure that one of Memphis Garrett or Christmas Abbott is evicted. She’s worked closely with Cody all season within a Committee alliance that also included her two targets. With Cody, Nicole also bonded with and protected Enzo Palumbo,forming a solid bond that they hope to take to the final three. It’s unlikely that even if the Power of Veto is won and then used on Memphis or Christmas that the trio wouldn’t protect itself by simply tying the house vote and letting Nicole have the final say.

As the HOH this week, Nicole is unable to play in the competition for final four which will most likely put her in the nomination chair either as an initial or replacement nominee. She’s already been in that chair twice (both on triple eviction night), but was saved by Enzo when Christmas and Tyler Crispen violated the Committee alliance and tried to send her home. That “big move” severed all ties between Nicole and Christmas, but showed how strong Cody and Enzo’s loyalty is to Nicole.

Any way the cookie crumbles with the next HOH, Nicole will have to rely on the decision of someone else in the game in order to stay. If whoever remains between Christmas and Memphis wins then Nicole will be their target and she’ll either need to win POV or hope that Enzo or Cody save her and evict the other. If Enzo or Cody win HOH then Nicole will have to hope that Memphis or Christmas doesn’t win POV, otherwise they’ll likely cast the vote to evict her.

And so, at this point, the remainder of Nicole’s game is largely in the hands of other players. Will they want to sit at the end with a former winner, or are they convinced that the jury is so soured against her that she’s the best option to nab themselves a win? As we learned in season 17, Nicole’s strength has always been being underrated so it shouldn’t surprise any of us if she does somehow pull out another win.

