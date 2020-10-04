Don’t forget: ‘Big Brother 22’s’ Sunday episodes are shifting to Mondays for the rest of the season — here’s why

If you’re a “Big Brother” fan, your weekends are about to open up while your week is about to get fuller. As previously announced, the show’s nomination episodes are moving from Sundays to Mondays starting this week.

Due to COVID-induced production delays, CBS is reviving CBS Sunday Night Movies, which has been dormant for 14 years, bouncing “Big Brother” from Sundays to Mondays at 8/7c. CBS Sunday Night Movies will run for five straight weeks, from Oct. 4 to Nov. 1, with a sixth night scheduled for Nov. 29 (click here for the full lineup).

“Big Brother’s” Wednesday and Thursday timeslots remain unchanged, so its TV schedule is now Mondays (nominations)/Wednesdays (Veto)/Thursdays (live eviction, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves) — all airing 8/7c.

With “Big Brother’s” finale set for Wednesday, Oct. 28, the nomination episodes will air on Mondays for the remainder of the season. After Thursday’s triple eviction — a first for the American version — that downsized the cast from nine houseguests to six, this is how the rest of the season ought to shake out:

Thursday, Oct. 8: one person evicted; five houseguests left

Thursday, Oct. 15: one person evicted; four houseguests left

Thursday, Oct. 22: one person evicted, three houseguests left

Wednesday, Oct. 28: two-hour finale with the final three

This also means we won’t get that usual shortened HOH week from final four to final three, during which the eviction is pre-taped. There is a special episode scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, but it’s unclear what that will entail.

Season 22 will only last 85 days, two weeks shorter than the previous two and will be the shortest season since the 75-day long Season 14 in 2012.

