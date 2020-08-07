‘Big Brother 22’: Now YOU can predict who will be evicted live and who will ultimately win ‘All-Stars’

We’re inching closer and closer to the first live eviction episode of “Big Brother” Season 22, which is slated to air Thursday, August 13 on CBS. (See the full schedule.) Now that we know the identities of the 16 All-Stars who have returned to try to claim the $500,000 prize, it’s time to make your predictions at Gold Derby. Who will be evicted first? Who will ultimately win “BB22”? Jump into our predictions center right now and give us your first picks to prove your worth as the biggest “Big Brother” fan out there.

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will earn a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free and easy to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? You can change your predictions later at any time before the live eviction episode airs on CBS.

Last season our user shelact topped 1,175 others on the overall Season 21 leaderboard to win our “BB” contest. This user predicted all 51 questions throughout the season with leading 85.90% accuracy and a 45,175 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were Alejandro Sanchez at 78.85%, Robert Chardello at 78.21%, Marcus James Dixon at 74.36% and Brulash82 at 72.44%

Here are the questions you can answer each week in our “Big Brother” predictions game:

Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Who will be evicted live on air?

Will the live vote be unanimous?

Who will win HOH live on air?

Will Julie say ‘But first’ live on air?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.