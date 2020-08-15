‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: August 16 episode will include Week 2 eviction nominations [WATCH]

Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin by showing us the aftermath of Memphis Garrett winning the Week 2 Head of Household competition during the live show on Thursday. We will also see the results of Friday’s battle for a place in the Safety Suite followed by the nail-biting announcement by Memphis of the two houseguests he has named as his eviction nominations who will face a live vote on August 20.

Watch the teaser video above for a taste of the fun in store for viewers of episode 5 on August 16. And keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers on what else is to come on this new edition of #BB22.

Memphis, who was the season 10 runner-up, had set his sights on another of the veteran houseguests for eviction: season 14 winner Ian Terry. But Ian got thrown a lifeline by Christmas Abbott, who won the Safety Suite competition on Friday and offered to take him along, thereby giving them both immunity from eviction. That move left Memphis scrambling to find two other houseguests to nominate.

After hours of agonizing, he finally opted to send two of the rookies — David Alexander (season 21) and Nicole Anthony (season 21) — to the chopping block. Vote in our poll as to which of these pair you’d like to see evicted on August 20. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

