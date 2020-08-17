‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: August 19 episode will include Week 2 Power of Veto competition and ceremony results

Wednesday episode of “Big Brother” will include recaps of both Saturday’s Power of Veto competition and Monday’s POV ceremony results. During last Thursday’s live show, Memphis Garrett won the Head of Household competition. After his first target, Ian Terry, got given immunity in the Safety Suite by Christmas Abbott, Memphis chose David Alexander and Nicole Anthony as his eviction nominations. Watch the teaser video above for a taste of the drama in store for viewers on August 19. And keep reading for “Big Brother 22” spoilers about episode 6 of #BB22.

Memphis, David and Nicole took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests in the running for the POV were two of last week’s additional players — Ian and Tyler Crispen — as well as Nicole Franzel. The physical challenge was delayed due to the heatwave besieging Southern California over the weekend.

In the end, Memphis won the Power of Veto. Over the rest of the weekend, Janelle Pierzina lobbied him hard to backdoor Nicole F. But he resisted her pleas and opted not to use his POV to remove either David or Nicole from the firing line.

Vote in our poll as to which of these pair you’d like to see evicted on August 20. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

