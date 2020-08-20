‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: August 20 episode will include Week 2 eviction vote between David and Nicole and we know who’ll lose

On Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother,” the houseguests will vote on the Week 2 eviction. The lineup pits David Alexander against Nicole Anthony. Who do you think will be bounced by the other remaining houseguests on #BB22? Vote in our poll below and sound off in the comments section. And keep reading if you want “Big Brother 22” spoilers on the way it looks like the eviction vote is going to go on the August 20 episode.

During last Thursday’s live show, Memphis Garrett won the Head of Household competition. When his first target, Ian Terry, got given immunity in the Safety Suite by Christmas Abbott, Memphis opted to make David and Nicole his eviction nominations. They all took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday as did two of last week’s additional players — Ian and Tyler Crispen — as well as Nicole Franzel.

In the end, Memphis won this physical challenge that had been delayed due to the heatwave that hit Los Angeles. Over the rest of the weekend, Janelle Pierzina lobbied Memphis hard to backdoor Nicole F. But he resisted her pleas and opted on Monday not to use his POV to remove either David or Nicole from the chopping block

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

Since then, Janelle and her pal Kaysar Ridha have been campaigning to keep Nicole. As of this writing, the only houseguest who may vote their way is Kevin Campbell, who escaped eviction last week when the house unanimously voted to oust Keesha Smith.

Of the other nine houseguests, seven seem certain to support David staying: last week’s HOH Cody Calafiore and his best bro Tyler Crispen, as well the other two men in the house (Ian and Enzo Palumbo), plus three of the women (Christmas, Nicole and Dani Briones). The other two women (Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers) are flirting with aligning themselves with Janelle and Kaysar.

But even if they do, David will still win by a vote of 7-5. We could see a scenario unfold where Kevin opts to go with the winning side, leaving Janelle and Kaysar as the sole votes against David. Could they fold and make it unanimous that Nicole is the second woman in a row to leave the “Big Brother 22” house?

Vote in our poll as to which of these two you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next live episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and a $100 Amazon gift card. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.