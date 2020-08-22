‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: August 23 episode will include Week 3 eviction nominations [WATCH]

Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin by showing us the aftermath of Tyler Crispen winning the Week 3 Head of Household competition during the live show on Thursday. We will also see the results of Friday’s battle for a place in the Safety Suite followed by the announcement by Tyler of the two houseguests he has named as his eviction nominations who will face a live vote on August 27.

Watch the teaser video above for a taste of the fun in store for viewers of episode 8 on August 23. And keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers on what else is to come on this new edition of #BB22.

Tyler, who was the season 20 runner-up, had set his sights on two of the veteran houseguests for eviction: Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha. They had competed against each other on both seasons 6 and 7. The only obstacle to Tyler’s plan would have been if the winner of the Safety Suite had gone rogue and given one of them immunity. Remember, Janelle and Kaysar weren’t eligible to compete as they had already done so back in Week 1.

On Friday, the Safety Suite competition played out among four of the five houseguests who had yet to take part: Week 2 HOH Memphis Garrett plus Dani Briones, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo (as current HOH, Tyler was not eligible). Enzo won the Safety Suite and is taking Christmas Abbott with him.

With that bit out business out of the way, Tyler could proceed with his plan and nominated Janelle and Kaysar. Vote in our poll as to which of these two you’d like to see evicted on August 27. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

