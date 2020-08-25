‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: August 26 episode will include Week 3 Power of Veto competition and ceremony results

Wednesday episode of “Big Brother” will include recaps of both Saturday’s Power of Veto competition and Monday’s POV ceremony results. During last Thursday’s live show, Tyler Crispen won the Head of Household competition. This season 20 runner-up targeted two of the veterans from seasons 6 and 7 — Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha — as his eviction nominations. We’ve been watching the live feeds and can confirm that there is a lot of drama in store for viewers on August 26. Keep reading for “Big Brother 22” spoilers about episode 9 of #BB22.

Tyler, Janelle and Kaysar took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests in the running for the POV weree the first two HOHs (Cody Calafiore and Memphis) plus Bayleigh Dayton. In the end, Cody won the Power of Veto. Over the rest of the weekend, he resisted lobbying efforts to backdoor another houseguest. On Monday, he opted not to use his POV to remove either Janelle or Kaysar from the chopping block on Thursday’s live show.

Vote in our poll as to which of these pair you’d like to see evicted on August 27. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions