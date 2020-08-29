‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: August 30 episode will include Week 4 eviction nominations [WATCH]

This Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin by showing us the results of the Week 4 Head of Household competition that kicked off at the end of the live show on August 27. We will also see the aftermath of the vote to evict Janelle Pierzina and the effect that had on the alliances inside the house. And we’ll get a look at the announcement by the Week 4 HOH of the eviction nominations who will face off in a live vote on September 3.

Watch the teaser video above for a taste of the fun in store for viewers of episode 11 on August 30. And keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers on what else is to come on this new edition of #BB22.

Enzo, who made it to third place season 12, pulled off a win in Thursday’s skill competition that determined the new HOH. In “Carnival Quick Shot,” he logged the fastest time rolling three balls up a ramp and getting them into the holes at the top.

While everyone knew he was now HOH, no one had any idea that he was one of the two houseguests who had cast a vote for Kaysar Ridha to be evicted. Enzo even manipulated his BFF in the house, Cody Calafiore, when their conversation turned to this mystery.

Proving himself to be a savvy player, Enzo spent Friday interviewing the other houseguests as he weighed up who to send to the chopping block on August 30. After much debate, he resolved to target Kaysar and named Kevin Campbell as the pawn. Should Kaysar or one of his allies pull off a win in Saturday’s Power of Veto competition, Enzo plans to backdoor Ian Terry.

Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on September 3. Or do you like both Kaysar and Kevin so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

