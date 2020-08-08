‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: August 9 episode will include Week 1 eviction nominations [WATCH]

Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin by showing us the aftermath of Cody Calafiore winning the Week 1 Head of Household competition during the live move-in on Wednesday. We will also see the results of Thursday’s battle for a place in the Safety Suite and Friday’s nail-biting announcement by Cody of the two houseguests he has named as his eviction nominations who will face a live vote on August 13.

Watch the teaser video above for a taste of the fun in store for viewers of episode 2 on August 9. And keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers on what else is to come on this new edition of #BB22.

Cody, who was the season 16 runner-up, had set his sights on two of the more veteran houseguests as his eviction nominations: Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina. They had first competed against each other on “Big Brother 6” and then again in the first all-stars season the following year.

But then Kaysar decided to vie for a spot in the Safety Suite and its immunity from eviction. When he pulled off the win, he was able to take Janelle with him. That move left Cody scrambling to find two other houseguests to nominate.

After a full day of agonizing, he finally opted to send two of the other veterans — Keesha Smith (season 10) and Kevin Campbell (season 11) — to the chopping block. Vote in our poll as to which of these pair you’d like to see evicted on August 13. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

