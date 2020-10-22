‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Final 3 are set but who do you want to win #BB22? [POLL]

As this all-star season of “Big Brother” winds down, things are really heating up. Thursday’s live episode will see the final 4 lose one houseguest. We’ve been watching the live feeds and can report spoilers on who is all but certain to be in the Final 3, barring a last-minute change of heart by Cody Calafiore, the winner of the Power of Veto competition. Keep reading if you want to know who will be in the final three and vote for which of these houseguests you’d like to see win #BB22.

Enzo Palumbo guaranteed himself a spot in the Final 3 with his win last Thursday in the competition to be Week 11 Head of Household. It was no surprise when he bypassed his pal Cody and named Christmas Abbott and Nicole Frankel as the eviction nominations. Christmas was designated as the target, and Cody was tasked with voting him out of the house during the live vote on October 22.

This plan could only have been upended if Christmas had powered her way to victory in Saturday’s POV competition. But Cody won his fourth Power of Veto of the season. He had also prevailed in Week 3 (when Tyler Crispen was HOH) and in Weeks 8 and 9 when was also Head of Household.

The Power of Veto ceremony, which was to take place Monday, got delayed to Thursday’s live episode. However, we are all but certain that Cody, who holds both the POV and the sole vote for eviction, will opt to oust Christmas.

That means it will be Nicole who joins Cody and Enzo in the Final 3. Who do you want to win “Big Brother”? Vote in our poll below and sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on season 22 to date.

