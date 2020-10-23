‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Final Head of Household competition Part 2 preview – Who will do battle on Saturday?

The final Head of Household competition of “Big Brother” 22 will determine the two houseguests who face the jury on October 28. Part 1 of this three-part HOH competition took place soon after the end of Thursday’s live episode, which concluded with the eviction of Christmas Abbott.

The Final 3 houseguests — Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo — did battle. If you can’t wait till Monday’s episode to find out the result and get a preview of Part 2 then keep reading for all the latest “Big Brother” spoilers. We’ve been glued to the live feeds and have all the details.

In the past, Part 1 has been a test of physical endurance while Part 2 has been a combination of mental and physical ability. While “Big Brother” producers switched those around last year, they returned to the traditional format for this all-star season.

Nicole went all out and won Part 1 of the Final HOH. That means Cody and Enzo will face off on Saturday in Part 2. The winner of that will go up against Nicole in Part 3 during the live final on Wednesday.

We expect Part 2 to be a treasure hunt that included solving clues and overcoming physical obstacles. We give the edge to Cody in this competition as he has spent all his free times reviewing everything that has gone on in the first 85 days of BB22.

If Cody does win on Saturday, this will mean he and Nicole will be pitted against each other in Part 3. But will that matter? Each is committed to taking the other to the Final 2. Is that a mistake? Who do you think deserves to win season 22 of “Big Brother”? Vote in the poll below and then sound off with your thoughts on #BB22 in the comments section.

