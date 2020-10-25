‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Final Head of Household competition Part 2 winner is …

The Final Head of Household competition of “Big Brother” 22 is now two-thirds over. Two of the Final 3 — Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo — went head-to-head on Saturday in Part 2 of this three-part HOH event. We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the live feeds and have all the “Big Brother” spoilers, including the results as to who won this make-or-break stage of #BB22.

Part 1 played out on Thursday, right after the live episode that saw the eviction of Christmas Abbott. The winner of Part 1, which turned out to be a test of physical agility, was Nicole Franzel. She will face off against the Part 2 winner in Part 3, which is set to take place during the live “Big Brother” finale on Wednesday, October 28.

Part 2 of the Final HOH competition has traditionally been a combination of physical endurance and mental agility. Last year the producers shaked up the format and moved this to the first position. But this year it was returned to its rightful place. Cody took the early lead and kept it to win Part 2.

His victory means that Cody and Nicole will go head-to-head in Part 3. Historically, this final match-up challenges has required each of the remaining players to predict how the evicted houseguests have completed questions about their time in the house.

Cody and Nicole have been quizzing each other on the events of the past 90 days in the #BB22 house. They know they will be given a choice of two possible answers and have to figure out which scenario is more likely. Whoever wins this round will get to evict Enzo and take the other through to the Final 2.

