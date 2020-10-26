‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Final Head of Household competition Part 3 players are …

Part 3 of the Final Head of Household competition of “Big Brother” is set to take place on Wednesday’s live two-hour episode. It will pit two of the three remaining houseguests — Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo — against each other in a live match-up. We’ve been watching the #BB22 feeds since they came back online after last Thursday’s live episode. That tense hour ended with the eviction of Christmas Abbott. Keep reading if you dare as we have all your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers.

Monday’s episode of “Big Brother” was taped and includes Part 1 of the Final HOH competition, which took place offline late last Thursday (Oct. 22). Part 2 happened while the feeds were down on Saturday evening (Oct. 24).

We know that Nicole won Part 1 when she finished the physical challenge first. Even she was surprised when she pulled off this victory, which required her to scale a wall. Enzo dropped out first followed by Cody. This marks only the second time this season that Nicole has won a Head of Household competition.

That record matched the achievements to date of Enzo while Cody has held the HOH title three times so far this season. These two last men standing were pitted against each other in Part 2 of the fight to be HOH. Enzo came into this stage of the competition knowing it was make or break time for him. Alas he lost.

This means that Cody and Nicole will go head-to-head in Part 3. For the past several seasons, the two final HOH players have had to predict the answers given to the evicted houseguests about their time in the house. From two choices, they have to determine which is the right answer.

To prepare for Part 3, they have been quizzing each other on the events of the past 90 plus days in the #BB22 house. Whoever wins Part 3 will get to evict Enzo and take the other through to the Final 2. Who do you want to see win “Big Brother”? Vote in our poll below and sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on season 22 to date.

