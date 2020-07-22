‘Big Brother’ 22 spoilers: Meet the veteran houseguests returning for the delayed All-Stars season

Looks like “Big Brother” is just weeks away from the start of season 22. Production of this all-stars season of “BB” veterans had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it appears that the the first houseguests have arrived in Los Angeles to start their mandatory 14-day quarantine prior to entering the house.

TMZ is reporting the names of nine of these fan favorites. Among them are a quartet of winners: Hayden Moss (season 12 ); Ian Terry (season 14); Nicole Franzel (season 18); and Josh Martinez (season 19). Also said to be in the mix are two runners-up — Daniele Donato (season 8) and Tyler Crispen (season 20) — as well as Paulie Calafiore (season 18) and Bayleigh Dayton (season 20). Rounding out the rumored roster is Janelle Pierzina, who is returning to the franchise for a fourth time.

Recent seasons of the show have had 16 or 17 houseguests so there is still plenty of room in the house for your favorites even if they aren’t on this guest list. Among those names being floated as a possible player is Kemi Fakunle, who competed on season 21 in the summer of 2019. Last month, she sent out a mysterious tweet that had her fans reading her return into it. Stay tuned to see if their wish comes true.

Expect “BB22” to premiere in mid August hosted, as ever, by Julie Chen Moonves. She also presided over the only other all-star edition of the show way back in 2006. That was season 7, which proved lucky for Mike “Boogie” Malin, who had only placed eighth when he first competed in the sophomore edition.

