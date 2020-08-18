‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Janelle cries (!), and a new alliance forms

Monday-going-into-Tuesday was a busy day in the “Big Brother 22: All-Stars” house: a new alliance formed, Janelle Pierzina cried (!!!), and just for some consistency, Nicole Anthony remained as delusional as ever.

Yes, Janelle cried for the first time ever!!! That we’ve seen. “I don’t think that I have ever seen you cry,” Kaysar Ridha told her. It was such a monumental event that she was called to the DR so this could be documented. So mark down Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, circa 3:07 p.m. PT as the moment Janelle cried. She was devastated that Nicole A. asked her if everything Janelle had told her was true and that she was questioning their friendship. She feels “responsible” for her not getting the votes for Nicole A. to stay.

“I just feel so bad,” Janelle told Kaysar. “She asked me if she should be embarrassed when she gets out of here.”

I mean, yes, she should will be, but for a completely reason. It was honestly sad and frustrating to see Janelle cry over someone who is trashing her to literally everyone else in the house and thinks she’s the devil incarnate. Janelle is legitimately upset about Nicole A., who has been so mindf—ed by Kevin Campbell that even when people, like Day, tell her that Janelle has been campaigning for her, she refuses to step back and even consider that she might be wrong. Instead, she now thinks that Jaysar made Memphis Garrett nominate her so they could save her and earn her loyalty. The mind — it truly boggles.

The new alliance is the Slick Six with Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo, Tyler Crispen, Dani Briones, Da’Vonne Rogers and Bayleigh Dayton. Immediately after the ladies bounced, the guys decided that they’re the core three, so we’ll see how long this one lasts. The Slick Six want to keep David Alexander over Nicole A., which puts Bay in an interesting situation since she had just discussed forming a new alliance with Janelle and Kaysar that would include her, Christmas Abbott and Day to save Nicole A. and blindside the other side. Bay said she would vote out David if the votes are there. Bay and Jaysar also discussed how they have to make sure Day is in a “good place” before they pull her in. “She can’t tell Kevin that we’re working together or in an alliance,” Janelle said.

And because you really cannot script this any better, Day was simultaneously spilling to Kevin what Janelle had told her earlier about how David had told Janelle that she’s “guilty by association” with Memphis. Earlier, she had told almost anyone who would listen, including David, that Kaysar had told her that David implied he was in a guys alliance. Look, Day is very fun to watch, but she remains messy as all out and still hasn’t learned how to keep her mouth shut on her third go-around. David told Bay that while he knows Day is watching out for him, she needs to calm down, which Bay, of course, told Day. OK, everyone needs to learn how to keep their mouths shut. Day got annoyed and said they should boot him, but this was before the formation of the Slick Six.

By the end of the night — after the 576th Janelle-bashing session with Nicole Franzel (what are y’all gonna talk about when she’s not there?) — Nicole A. talked to herself, which at this point is just as bad as talking to Kevin, and said she’ll blow up Jaysar in a house meeting if she doesn’t have the votes (Dani had earlier discouraged her from calling a house meeting). Good luck with that.

