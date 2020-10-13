‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: October 14 episode will include Week 10 Power of Veto competition and ceremony results

Can’t wait for Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother”? We know it will be jam-packed because it will include both scenes from Saturday’s nail-biter of a Power of Veto competition and a recap of Monday’s POV ceremony results. Right after the end of last Thursday’s live episode, the Week 10 Head of Household competition took place.

Nicole Franzel, who had yet to win the title of HOH, finally prevailed and it couldn’t have come at a better time in the competition. On Friday, she set her eviction nominations as Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett. We’ve been glued to the live feeds ever since and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers, including everything you’ll see on episode 30 on October 14.

All of the remaining houseguests except Nicole took part in the POV competition on Saturday. It was a hard-fought battle for this all-important power. In the end, Nicole pulled off an upset. So, it wasn’t a surprise that at Monday’s Power of Veto ceremony, she decided to let the nominations stand.

However, we were shocked that Nicole upended her strategy and opted to target Memphis over Christmas. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see be evicted from the house on October 14: Christmas or Memphis. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

