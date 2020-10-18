‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: October 19 episode will include Week 11 Head of Household and their eviction nominations

This Monday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin with the make or break results from the Week 11 Head of Household competition that began right after the live show on October 15. We will also see the aftermath of the votes to evict Memphis Garrett on the four remaining houseguests. And we’ll get a look at the announcement by the Week 11 HOH of the eviction nominations who will face off in a live vote on October 22.

Keep reading to find out all the fun in store for BB22 fans on October 19. We’ve got all the scoop on of episode 32 as we been watching the live feeds non-stop and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers.

As the outgoing Head of Household, Nicole Franzel was ineligible to compete this week. The three remaining houseguests — Christmas Abbott, Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo — were each determined to claim the reins in this second last week of the competition as it meant they were assured a place in the final three.

We were all surprised to see Kaysar Ridha, who was evicted in Week 4, return to introduce the HOH competition. The producers decided to revive “Knight Moves,” which was first seen in season 6 back in 2005. Ironically it was Enzo, whose only time as HOH had been in Week 4 when he oversaw the ouster of Kaysar, who took the title.

This win couldn’t have come at a better moment in the cutthroat competition. Enzo is assured of a spot in the Final 3 and gets to choose which of his two rivals to put on the chopping block. We knew he wouldn’t nominate his pal Cody so it was no surprise on Friday when he announced that Christmas and Nicole were to go on the chopping block on October 22.

If one of the nominees won the Power of Veto on Saturday, Cody will have to take their place and that person will cast the sole vote for eviction. Should Cody or Enzo win POV, then the slate will stay the same and it will be to Cody who gets to decide who goes and who joins Enzo and himself in the Final 3. If you want to know the results of that do-or-die POV competition for Christmas and Nicole click on the link below.

And be sure to vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. Or do you like both Christmas and Nicole so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.