‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: October 21 episode will include Week 11 Power of Veto competition and ceremony results

If you’re like us, we know you can wait for Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out what is going on in the house in the second last week of season 22. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers, including everything you’ll see on October 21. We can tell you that episode 33 will be jam-packed as it will include both scenes from Saturday’s nail-biter of a Power of Veto competition and a recap of Monday’s POV ceremony results.

Right after the end of last Thursday’s live episode, the Week 11 Head of Household competition took place. Enzo Palumbo, who hadn’t won the title of HOH since Week 4, finally prevailed again and it couldn’t have come at a better time in the competition. On Friday, he set his eviction nominations as Christmas Abbott and Nicole Franzel.

All of the remaining houseguests took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. It was a nail-biter of a battle for this make-or-break power. In the end, Cody claimed the POV for the fourth time this season. He had previously gotten to call the shots in weeks 3, 8 and 9.

Cody had never opted to use his Power of Veto to change the evictions line-up earlier this season. So it wasn’t a surprise at Monday’s Power of Veto ceremony when he decided to let the nominations stand.

