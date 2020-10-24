‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: October 26 episode will include Part 1 of Final Head of Household competition

Monday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin with the immediate aftermath of last Thursday’s live episode, which concluded with the eviction of Christmas Abbott. That left just three houseguests still in the competition to win this all-star edition: Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo. Keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother” spoilers on what else is to come on this action-packed installment of #BB22 on October 26, which is episode 36 of season 22.

Traditionally, this penultimate episode of the reality competition series has included a slew of scenes in which the Final 3 houseguests sit down to reflect on their summer of fun in the “Big Brother” house. Expect lots of talk from Cody, Enzo and Nicole as they recall the twists and turns that led them to be the three finalists. And we should see the start of Part 1 of the Final Head of Household competition that will determine one of the two houseguests to face the jury on Wednesday’s live finale.

We’ve been keeping an eye on the live feed since the show went off the air on October 22 and know the results of Part 1 of the three-stage final HOH competition. The houseguest that won the first of these make-or-break contests, which turned out to be a test of physical agility, was Nicole. She will face off in Part 3 against whoever wins Part 2. That combination of mental and physical prowess is set to take place between Cody and Enzo on Saturday. We’ll be glued to the live feeds and report back with those red-hot results.

Part 3 will roll out during the live final episode of #BB22 on October 28 and determine the Final 2 houseguests. Who do you want to win “Big Brother”: Cody, Enzo or Nicole? Vote in our poll below and sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on season 22 to date.

