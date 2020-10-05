‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: October 5 episode will include Week 9 Head of Household and their eviction nominations

This Monday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin by showing us the results of the Week 9 Head of Household competition that began right after the live show on October 1. We will also see the aftermath of the votes to evict Kevin Campbell, David Alexander and Dani Briones on the alliances inside the house. And we’ll get a look at the announcement by the Week 9 HOH of the eviction nominations who will face off in a live vote on October 8.

Keep reading for a taste of all the fun in store for viewers of episode 26 on October 5. We’ve been glued to the live feeds and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers on what else is to come on this new edition of #BB22.

As the outgoing HOH, Tyler Crispen was ineligible to compete for the title. This meant that the other five remaining houseguests — Christmas Abbott, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett and Enzo Palumbo — were pitted against each other for the first time. Of these, all but Nicole had been Head of Household at least once.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

Cody who made it to second place on season 16, pulled off another win and became the HOH for the third time this season, and the second week in a row. When he was Head of Household back in Week 1, Cody oversaw the eviction of Keesha Smith, who was the unanimous choice of the rest of the houseguests. The other nominee that week was Kevin, who Cody then targeted last week. This week Cody has set his sights on Christmas as the target, with Tyler as the pawn.

However, if one of his nominees won the Power of Veto on Saturday, Cody will have to figure out who should take their place on Monday at the POV ceremony. If you want to know the results of that do-or-die POV competition for Christmas and Tyler click on the link below.

And be sure to vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. Or do you like both Christmas and Tyler so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

SEE ‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 9 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for October 8 eviction?