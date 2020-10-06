‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: October 7 episode will include Week 9 Power of Veto competition and ceremony results

Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” will be jam-packed as it includes both recaps of Saturday’s make-or-break Power of Veto competition and Monday’s jaw-dropping POV ceremony results. Right after the end of last Thursday’s live episode, the Week 9 Head of Household competition took place.

Cody Calafiore, who had ruled in Week 8, won again. On Friday, he set his eviction nominations as Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen. We’ve been glued to the live feeds ever since and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers, including everything you’ll see on episode 27 on October 7.

Cody was the season 16 runner-up and returned to the house half a dozen years later even more determined to win. When he was HOH in Week 1, he presided over the eviction of Keesha Smith. His other nominee that week was Kevin Campbell. Seven weeks later, Cody was finally able to get rid of Kevin. This week, we weren’t sure who he was targeting between Christmas and Tyler.

All six of the remaining houseguests took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. It was a hard-fought battle for this all-important power. In the end, Cody prevailed, just as he had last week. So, it wasn’t a surprise that at Monday’s Power of Veto ceremony, he decided to let the nominations stand.

However, we were shocked that he upended his strategy and opted to target Tyler over Christmas. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see be evicted from the house on October 7: Christmas or Tyler. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions