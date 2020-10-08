‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: October 8 episode will include Week 9 eviction vote between Christmas and Tyler and we know who’ll lose

Thursday’s live episode 28 of “Big Brother” will see the departure of the 11th houseguest in the first nine weeks of the competition. Four fellows have been bounced from the #BB22 house to date: Kaysar Ridha (week 4), Ian Terry (week 6) and both Kevin Campbell and David Alexander last week. And six women have been sent packing: Keesha Smith (week 1); Nicole Anthony (week 2); Janelle Pierzina (week 3); Bayleigh Dayton (week 5), Da’Vonne Rogers (week 7) and Dana Briones (week 8).

Joining Ian, Da’Vonne, Kevin, David and Dani on the jury will be either Christmas Abbott or Tyler Crispen. Keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother 22” spoilers, including who will be leaving the house in the week 9 eviction on October 8.

It is hard to believe that it was only last Thursday that Cody won the title of HOH for the second week running. Cody was the runner-up in season 16 and, a half dozen years later, he is proving to be a powerhouse player again. He was Head of Household back in Week 1 when he engineered the eviction of Keesha. His other nominee that week was Kevin, who he dispatched last week.

This week, he set his sights on Christmas, with Tyler as the pawn. He named them as his eviction nominations on Friday. But less than 24 hours later, he shifted his strategy following the results of the Power of Veto competition.

All six of the remaining houseguests played for this make-or-break power on Saturday. Cody pulled off his second win in a row. At the POV ceremony on Monday, it was no surprise when he declared that his eviction nominations line-up would stand.

However, he has changed his mind about who to evict, with Tyler now his target. As of this writing, Cody has lined up the rest of the house (Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett and Enzo Palumbo) to vote that way. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see be evicted from the house on October 8: Christmas or Tyler. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

