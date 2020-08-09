‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won week 1 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for August 13 eviction?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 1 Power of Veto competition? Then keep reading as we’ve got all your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show and we know who claimed this game-changing power.

During Wednesday’s live premiere, Cody Calafiore won the Head of Household competition. Cody, who was the season 16 runner-up, spent Thursday figuring out who he wanted to nominate for eviction on August 13. He settled on Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina who had first competed against each other on “Big Brother 6” and then again in the first all-stars season the following year.

But Cody’s plan was up-ended when Kaysar won a spot in the Safety Suite. He shared this its immunity from Week 1 eviction with Janelle. This meant that Cody needed to find two new targets. After spending a long day considering all the possibilities he settled on two of the other veterans as the Week 1 eviction nominations: Keesha Smith (season 10) and Kevin Campbell (season 11).

His decision meant that the three of them took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests competing for the POV were Tyler Crispen, Enzo Palumbo, and Ian Terry. Enzo won this physical challenge, which required houseguest to race against the clock and stack various pieces of fruit.

Will Enzo use his POV and remove either Keesha or Kevin from the chopping block on August 13? We will keep watching the feeds and report back with the results of Monday’s POV ceremony.

