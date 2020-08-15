‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Safety Suite winner saves self and one other houseguest from Week 2 nominations

If you’ve been wondering about the name of the Safety Suite winner in week 2 and can’t wait till Sunday’s episode keep reading as we have all the “Big Brother 22” spoilers. We’ve been glued to the live feeds since they were turned on shortly after the end of Thursday’s live show. It took till Friday evening before we found out who had won the right to stay in the Safety Suite and what this means for the week two nominations by Head of Household Memphis Garrett.

As Julie explained on the premiere of “Big Brother 22,” each of the 16 houseguests gets a VIP pass that gives them the right to play in one of the first round of competitions. However, before deciding to take part, a houseguest must name the other player who would share in their victory, which also comes with a side order of punishment.

In Week 1, the only two houseguests who chose to compete were Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina. Each was committed to taking the other with them if they beat the clock and won immunity from eviction via the Safety Suite. In the end, Kaysar prevailed and saved them from being nominated for eviction by Week 1 HOH Cody Calafiore.

In Week 2, a whopping seven houseguests decided to make a play for a place in the Safety Suite: Cody, one of his nominees for eviction, Kevin Campbell, plus Christmas Abbott, David Alexander, Bayleigh Dayton, Da’Vonne Rogers and Ian Terry.

The live feeds were down for almost six hours as the competition to win a place in the Safety Suite, and thus immunity from being nominated, played out. When they finally came back, we learned that Christmas had won and she was taking Ian with her to the Safety Suite. There had been chatter that Ian was among those who Memphis was leaning towards nominating. We’ll keep watching the live feeds and will report back on his decision as to the next two houseguests to face eviction on “BB22.”

Until then, be sure to sound off with your thoughts on the season so far in our forums.

