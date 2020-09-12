‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: September 13 episode will include Week 6 eviction nominations

This Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin by showing us the results of the Week 6 Head of Household competition that kicked off at the end of the live show on September 10. We will also see the aftermath of the vote to evict Bayleigh Dayton and the effect that had on the alliances inside the house. And we’ll get a look at the announcement by the Week 6 HOH of the eviction nominations who will face off in a live vote on September 17.

Keep reading for a taste of the fun in store for viewers of episode 17 on September 13. We’ve been glued to the live feeds and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers on what else is to come on this new edition of #BB22.

Dani Briones, who made it to second place on season 8 and then to just eighth in season 13, pulled off a win in Thursday’s endurance competition that determined the new HOH. In “Power Trip,” she hung on the longest as the rest of the houseguests fell off the ledge while being pelted with water.

After much debate, Dani resolved to target David Alexander with Kevin Campbell acting as the pawn. But soon after she made this announcement on Friday, everyone got a shock when it was revealed that the Disruptor power had been played and David was off the chopping block. We all knew that David had won this power in the BB Basement but he had kept it secret from the other players.

Dani dithered over who to name in his place before settling on Tyler Crispen. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on September 17. Or do you like both Kevin and Tyler so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

