‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: September 15 episode will include Week 6 Power of Veto competition and jaw-dropping ceremony results

Tuesday’s special episode of “Big Brother” will include recaps of both Saturday’s Power of Veto competition and Monday’s POV ceremony results. At the end of last Thursday’s live episode, we saw the start of the Week 6 Head of Household endurance competition that was eventually won by Dani Briones. We’ve been glued to the live feeds ever since and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers, including everything you’ll see on episode 18 on September 15.

Dani was the season 8 runner-up but then proved to be unlucky in season 13 when she was only made it to eighth place. Third time in the “Big Brother” house is not proving to be the charm for Dani. She dithered over who to name as her eviction nominations before eventually deciding on David Alexander as the target with Kevin Campbell as the pawn. But her plan was short-lived with David invoking the Disruptor power he had won in the BB Basement to anonymously remove himself. To take his place, Dani nominated Tyler, who she had been considering as a backdoor candidate,

Tyler realized he could now be the target and was determined to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. He faced off against Dani and Kevin as well as Enzo Palumbo, Da’Vonne Rogers and Ian Terry. In a hard-fought battle, Da’Vonne won the POV. Dani thought she could relax as Da’Vonne had told her beforehand that she would let the nominations stand.

But that was Saturday. By Monday, Day had decided to use her Power of Veto and throw Kevin a lifeline. Knowing this was to come, Dani devised a plan to convince Da’Vonne that they had enough votes to evict Tyler packing. However, Da’Vonne wasn’t interested and went ahead with her own plan. Dani then had to name another houseguest to take Kevin’s place. She opted for Ian Terry.

Who do you think will be evicted on September 17 – Ian or Tyler? Vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

