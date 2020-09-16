‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: September 17 episode will include Week 6 eviction vote between Ian and Tyler and we know who’ll lose

Thursday’s live episode 19 of “Big Brother” will see the departure of just the second man in the first six weeks of the competition after the eviction of Kaysar Ridha in Week 4. In a wild few days, Head of Household Dani Briones had to name four fellows as eviction nominations: David Alexander, Kevin Campbell, Tyler Crispen and Ian Terry. It is the final two who will face off in the live vote on the September 17 episode. Keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother 22” spoilers, including who will be leaving the house.

With all that has gone on, it is hard to believe that it was only last Thursday that Dani won the title of Week 6 HOH. She was the runner-up in season 8 but was unlucky in season 13 and finished in eighth. Almost a decade later, she is hoping that third time is the charm.

Dani first set her sights on David as the target this week with Kevin as the pawn. But David played his power, the Disruptor, which he’d won in the BB Basement. That meant Dani had to find a new nominee. She settled on Tyler, who was determined to win Saturday’s Power of Veto competition.

He faced off against Dani and Kevin as well as Enzo Palumbo, Da’Vonne Rogers and Ian. In a fight to the finish, Da’Vonne pulled off an upset and claimed the POV. Dani thought she could now rest easy as Da’Vonne had assured her that she would let the nominations stand.

But Day had changed her mind by Monday’s POV ceremony. She opted to throw Kevin a lifeline. Fearing this was to come, Dani had devised a plan to convince Da’Vonne that they had enough votes to send Tyler packing. However, Da’Vonne dismissed this talk and went ahead with her own plan.

Dani then had to find yet another houseguest to take Kevin’s place and opted for Ian. As of this writing, it looks like this last-minute addition to the line-up will be evicted in a unanimous vote. Who do you think will be evicted on September 17 – Ian or Tyler? Vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

